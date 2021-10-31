Paul Osborn's MORNING'S AT SEVEN Opening Night Delayed Due to Injury

Broadway's Nancy Ringham (Follies, The Will Rogers Follies) will assume the role of Arry in the new production of Paul Osborn's Morning's At Seven, currently playing through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Producers have announced that Ringham stepped into the role when Judith Ivey had to exit the production due to a torn tendon diagnosis. Opening night is rescheduled to Monday, November 15 at 7PM, to accommodate the sudden change in cast.

Nancy Ringham has appeared on Broadway and national tours in Follies, Three Penny Opera with Sting, The Will Rogers Follies, as Eliza Doolitle in My Fair Lady opposite Rex Harrison, as Sally Bowles in Cabaret with Joel Grey, and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Off-Broadway, Ringham has appeared in Fuddy Meers, Secrets of a Soccer Mom, Trouble in Tahiti and more.

"Morning's At Seven welcomes the talented Nancy Ringham into its ensemble of veteran actors," says Producer Julian Schlossberg. "No stranger to Broadway audiences, Nancy is a marvelous and versatile actress. We are so very fortunate to have her to step into the role when Judith Ivey, sadly and suddenly, had to exit the production. We are sorry to see Judith leave us and wish her a speedy recovery."

Morning's At Seven, Paul Osborn's treasured comedy classic has returned to New York, featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV's "The Wonder Years"), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Nancy Ringham (Follies, The Will Rogers Follies), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page). Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning's At Seven is now playing a strictly limited engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4. For tickets and information, visit MorningsAt7.com or Telecharge.com.