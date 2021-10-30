VIDEO: Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ben Fankhauser & More Celebrate the Return of Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions celebrated their long-awaited re-opening night this past Thursday, October 21, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Hosted by Ben Cameron with music direction by Joshua Stephen Kartes, it was a joyful evening with performances by Broadway favorites Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Emily Schultheis (Wicked), American Idol star Alyssa Wray and a special performance from Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet star, Ben Fankhauser.

Broadway Sessions will be back next Thursday, November 4! Doors open at 9:30 and the show begins at 10:00. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/broadwaysessionstix

Broadway Sessions is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Broadway's Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018. Tickets are available for purchase at www.westbankcafe.com.

Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors at 9:30pm. Showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @bwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc