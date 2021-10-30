VIDEO: Watch Willemijn Verkaik & More in Rehearsals for Dutch COME FROM AWAY

In just days, Come from Away continues to spread its message across the world as it begins performances in the Netherlands. Below, watch as the company, led by Willemijn Verkaik as Beverly Bass, comes together to rehearse!

Click here for a performances schedule of the Dutch production.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.