Wake Up With BWW 12/10: COMPANY Opens, THE LITTLE PRINCE Sets Broadway Run, and More!

Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in Company

Today's top stories include coverage of last night's opening of Company on Broadway! Check out our red carpet footage, and read all of the reviews!

Plus, the Tony Awards Administration Committee met this week to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season, The Little Prince is heading to Broadway in March 2022, and Freestyle Love Supreme has announced a National Tour.

Company Opens

The revival of Company, starring Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre last night, December 9.

Below, check out some of our coverage from opening night, as well as all of the reviews! Stay tuned today for more coverage from the big night.

Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying

VIDEO: On the Opening Night Red Carpet at COMPANY- Watch Now

More Top Stories

Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes First Eligibility Rulings of the Season on SIX, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, and More!

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met yesterday to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the first time the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.. (more...)

THE LITTLE PRINCE Will Come to Broadway in March 2022

by Stephi Wild

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published, will come to Broadway in a new stage production.. (more...)

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announces National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following a successful limited Broadway engagement this fall that included a 2020 Special Tony Award, improv sensation FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, announced a national tour to kick off in San Francisco on January 21, 2022. . (more...)

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of MEAN GIRLS On Tour

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Mean Girls' National Tour which relaunched on November 2nd in Tempe, AZ. . (more...)

Tina Fey to Make Broadway Performance Debut With FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tina Fey will be joining Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway December 16! . (more...)

VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings from EVITA in Rehearsal for The Seth Concert Series

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Jessica Vosk is singing 'Rainbow High' from Evita in rehearsal for her virtual concert alongside Seth Rudetsky! Check it out here. Don't miss this weekend's installment of The Seth Concert Series with special guest Jessica Vosk, streaming for one-time only on Sunday, December 12.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Atlantic Theater Company

by Bruce Glikas

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo opened just last night for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The new musical features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone. (more...)

