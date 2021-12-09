Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Atlantic Theater Company
Kimberly Akimbo plays through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.
Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo opened just last night for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The new musical features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.
Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi), Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut).
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by John Clancy, additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt, hair and makeup design by Jared Janas, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Arabella Powell will serve as production stage manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
