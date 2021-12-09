Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Atlantic Theater Company

pixeltracker

Kimberly Akimbo plays through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

Dec. 9, 2021  

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere musical Kimberly Akimbo opened just last night for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The new musical features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.

Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi), Justin Cooley (Off-Broadway debut), Olivia Elease Hardy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical US Tour), Fernell Hogan II (Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Off-Broadway debut), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Nina White (Off-Broadway debut).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by John Clancy, additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt, hair and makeup design by Jared Janas, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Arabella Powell will serve as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Kimberly Akimbo
Signage at The Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater

Kimberly Akimbo
Signage at The Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander, Olivia Elease Hardy, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Fernell Hogan II and Nina White

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander, Olivia Elease Hardy, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Fernell Hogan II and Nina White

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander, Olivia Elease Hardy, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Fernell Hogan II and Nina White

Kimberly Akimbo
Steven Boyer

Kimberly Akimbo
Steven Boyer

Kimberly Akimbo
Fernell Hogan II

Kimberly Akimbo
Fernell Hogan II

Kimberly Akimbo
Skye Alyssa Friedman

Kimberly Akimbo
Skye Alyssa Friedman

Kimberly Akimbo
Jennifer Allen

Kimberly Akimbo
Jennifer Allen

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander

Kimberly Akimbo
Michael Iskander

Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Natalie Charle Ellis

Kimberly Akimbo
Natalie Charle Ellis

Kimberly Akimbo
Alex Vinh

Kimberly Akimbo
Alex Vinh

Kimberly Akimbo
Choreographer Danny Mefford, Director Jessica Stone, Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book/Lyrics/Original Play David Lindsay-Abaire

Kimberly Akimbo
Atlantic Theater Company Artistic Director Neil Pepe, Atlantic Theater Company School Executive Director Mary McCann, Choreographer Danny Mefford, Director Jessica Stone, Composer Jeanine Tesori, Book/Lyrics/Original Play David Lindsay-Abaire and Atlantic Teater Company Managing Director Jeffrey Lawson

Kimberly Akimbo
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book/Lyrics/Original Play David Lindsay-Abaire

Kimberly Akimbo
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book/Lyrics/Original Play David Lindsay-Abaire

Kimberly Akimbo
Book/Lyrics/Original Play David Lindsay-Abaire

Kimberly Akimbo
Composer Jeanine Tesori

Kimberly Akimbo
Composer Jeanine Tesori

Kimberly Akimbo
Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Director Jessica Stone

Kimberly Akimbo
Director Jessica Stone

Kimberly Akimbo
John Campione

Kimberly Akimbo
John Campione

Kimberly Akimbo
Olivia Elease Hardy

Kimberly Akimbo
Olivia Elease Hardy

Kimberly Akimbo
Nina White

Kimberly Akimbo
Nina White

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Choreographer Darius Barnes

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Choreographer Darius Barnes

Kimberly Akimbo
Choreographer Danny Mefford and Associate Choreographer Darius Barnes

Kimberly Akimbo
Fernell Hogan II, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Michael Iskander and Olivia Elease Hardy

Kimberly Akimbo
Fernell Hogan II, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Michael Iskander and Olivia Elease Hardy

Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan

Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan

Kimberly Akimbo
Alli Mauzey

Kimberly Akimbo
Alli Mauzey

Kimberly Akimbo
Director Jessica Stone and Associate Director Ryan Emmons

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Director Ryan Emmons

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley

Kimberly Akimbo
Steven Boyer, Victoria Clark, Alli Mauzey and Bonnie Milligan

Kimberly Akimbo
The Cast of "Kimberly Akimbo"

Kimberly Akimbo
The Cast and Creative Team of "Kimberly Akimbo"

Kimberly Akimbo
Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach

From This Author Bruce Glikas