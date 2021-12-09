Tina Fey to Make Broadway Performance Debut With FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Tina Fey will be joining Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway December 16!

Check out the tweet below!

We've got the queen of comedy, Tina Fey, coming to play with us on December 16th!!! https://t.co/tdP3G0Pher pic.twitter.com/XrQFZbbqdp - Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 9, 2021

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show that Entertainment Weekly calls "lightning in a bottle." It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Tina Fey is a writer, actor, and producer known for her award-winning series "30 Rock" and for nine seasons on "Saturday Night Live" (Weekend Update, Sarah Palin, Mom Jeans.) Fey wrote the book for the Broadway musical adaptation of Mean Girls. Her films include: Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night, Mean Girls (her first screenplay). In 2010 she became the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Her book Bossypants has sold 2.5 million copies. She co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix) and is an Executive Producer on "Great News" (NBC). She is thrilled to make her Broadway debut as a writer and not as a dancer in Cats as previously stress-dreamt. She lives in NYC with her husband Jeff Richmond and their two fancy daughters. She dedicates her work here to her mom Jeanne, for loving and feeding the many teenage loudmouths that went on to be characters in this show.

The show will run through Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.