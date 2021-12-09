VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings from EVITA in Rehearsal for The Seth Concert Series

Jessica Vosk is singing 'Rainbow High' from Evita in rehearsal for her virtual concert alongside Seth Rudetsky! Check it out below.

Don't miss this weekend's installment of The Seth Concert Series with special guest Jessica Vosk, streaming for one-time only on Sunday, December 12 at 8pm ET.

Jessica Vosk is best known for her performance as the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked, which she played on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre from July 2018 to May 2019, a period that included the show's 15th Anniversary. She also starred as Elphaba in the show's second national tour from September 2016 to September 2017.

Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story.