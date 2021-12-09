FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announces National Tour

Following a successful limited Broadway engagement this fall that included a 2020 Special Tony Award, improv sensation FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, announced a national tour to kick off in San Francisco on January 21, 2022. Produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is an intermission-less, roller-coaster ride of a show.

Created before In the Heights and Hamilton and directed by Kail, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

"We've had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on Freestyle Love Supreme and are excited to see its next chapter unfold on this national tour," said Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda. "It is a show that consistently surprises us: we have no idea what to expect any time we do it - and isn't that the true beauty of live theater? We are thrilled to bring Freestyle Love Supreme to audiences across the country!"

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company on tour includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire and many more.

In name and beyond, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Hulu premiered the documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and the acclaimed film was nominated for a Grammy Award. Watch the 2021 Tony Award closing performance performed by FLS here. Watch Freestyle Love Supreme on NBC's In the Wings special here.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

2022 TOUR STOPS:

San Francisco, CA (American Conservatory Theater): January 21 - February 13

Seattle, WA (Seattle Rep): February 16 - March 13

Boston, MA (Emerson Colonial Theatre): March 18- April 2

Portland, OR (Portland Center Stage): April 8 - May 1

Washington D.C. (The Kennedy Center): May 10 - May 15

San Antonio, TX (Empire Theatre): May 17 - May 22

Charlotte, NC (Knight Theater): May 24 - May 29

Detroit, MI (Music Hall): May 31 - June 5

Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Cultural Campus): June 7 - June 12

San Diego, CA (The Old Globe): June 21 - July 10

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena Playhouse): July 12 - August 7