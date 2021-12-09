Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

The revival of Company, starring Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, is set to open on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre tonight, December 9. Read the reviews below!

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?

This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: "Naturally, there have been a few other character gender swaps as well: The aforementioned eligible bachelors our hero is juggling now sing "You Could Drive a Person Crazy"; it may no longer be an Andrews Sisters-style number, but the three-part harmonies are as groovy as ever. Amy-the reluctant bride who sings "Getting Married Today"-has become Jamie the reluctant groom; Matt Doyle's take on the warp-speed, tongue-twisting tune is simply marvelous. And Bobbie's impulse proposal to Jamie ("Marry me! And everybody'll leave us alone!") is just as ridiculous as Bobby's impulse proposal to Amy always was. "It's just that you have to want to marry somebody, not just somebody," Jamie explains gently, leading to Bobbie's Act 1-ending "Marry Me A Little"-the stop on the road on the way to the show-ending "Being Alive." Even though she proclaims "I'm ready now," she's clearly not: "Love me just enough./ Warm and sweet and easy,/ Just the simple stuff," she coos. Lenk-a Tony winner for The Band's Visit-really gets to show her range as an actress in Company."

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: "Company's other commitment-phobe, Amy, has been reborn as Jamie, a man, still terrified to marry the adoring Paul, played by the adorable Etai Benson. After managing to calm Matt Doyle's adroitly hysterical Jamie, Bobbie sings "Marry Me A Little," one of numerous Sondheim fan favorites cut from productions of his shows through the years. "Keep a tender distance/So we'll both be free...I'm ready," she announces. She isn't, quite yet, but she's getting there, just as Bobby was, and Elliott and her own company trace that journey with a mix of intuition, invention and heart worthy of its creators.