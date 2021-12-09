THE LITTLE PRINCE Will Come to Broadway in March 2022

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Prince

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published, will come to Broadway in a new stage production.

This new production will feature dance, aerial acrobatics, and video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943.

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, The Little Prince will begin performances Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), with opening night set for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at TheLittlePrinceBroadway.com and Telecharge.com.

The award-winning creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; assistant choreography by Noellie Bordelet; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

Director Anne Tournié said, "We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince's world journey to the bright lights of Broadway and New York. On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale."

Producer Liz Koops of Broadway Entertainment Group said, "In the words of the Little Prince, one sees clearly only with the heart. This dynamic production will open the hearts and tug at the emotions of Broadway theatergoers at a time when all of us are searching for human connection."

The show's international company includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose / The Snake alternate), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman / The Switchman), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man), Andre Kamienski (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Dylan Barone (The Fox / The King), Marie Menuge (Ensemble, The Rose / The Drunkard alternate), Joän Bertrand (Ensemble, The Fox / The King alternate), George Sanders (Ensemble), and William John Banks (Ensemble). Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.

The Little Prince is presented on Broadway by Special Arrangement with Rick Cummins and the Estate of John Scoullar.

Generations around the world love The Little Prince. The international book phenomenon has sold a stunning 200 million copies, becoming the second most translated book in modern history in 250 languages. Now The Little Prince comes to life in a magical first-class theatre spectacular live on stage. Experience a constellation of compelling characters and colorful costumes. Leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections, and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.

Tickets for The Little Prince are on sale now at TheLittlePrinceBroadway.com and Telecharge.com and by phone at 212-239-6200. Tickets for groups of ten or more are available through Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.