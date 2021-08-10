Wake Up With BWW 8/10: HADESTOWN Casting, WEST SIDE STORY Will Not Reopen, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting has been announced for the Broadway and touring casts of Hadestown! The Broadway cast will include original cast members Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, and Eva Noblezada, plus joining for a limited engagement is Tom Hewitt!

It was announced yesterday that Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will not reopen on Broadway. Read the full statement below.

1) HADESTOWN Announces Broadway and Touring Casts Including Original Cast Members Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, and Eva Noblezada, Plus Tom Hewitt and More!

by Stephi Wild

Joining the Broadway cast for a limited engagement will be Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt. Hewitt will play the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, who is in production for a new film project, returns on Tuesday, November 2.. (more...)

2) Broadway Revival of WEST SIDE STORY Will Not Reopen

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It was announced today that Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will not reopen on Broadway. . (more...)

3) Nick Jonas Shares First Photo From Backstage at JERSEY BOYS!

by TV News Desk

'The past couple months I've been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys!' Jonas captioned the photo. 'With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news.'. (more...)

4) Photos: Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park Returns with MERRY WIVES

by Nicole Rosky

Shakespeare in the Park is back! On Friday night, MERRY WIVES celebrated its opening at the Delacorte Theater, where it will run through Saturday, September 18. The play is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.. (more...)

