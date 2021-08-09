Nick Jonas Shares First Photo From Backstage at JERSEY BOYS!

Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS

New Jersey native Nick Jonas continues to make his home state proud - he will play Frankie Valli in an upcoming filmed production of the beloved Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

Jonas shared the first photo from set today - see it here, via Instagram:

"The past couple months I've been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys!" Jonas captioned the photo. "With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news."

Other Broadway actors featured in the cast photo include Andy Karl, CJ Pawlikowski, and Matt Bogart.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jonas will star as Frankie Valli.

There is no word on when the performance will air.

Most recently, Nick Jonas starred on Broadway in the revival of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. His other notable theatrical credits include the 25th anniversary concert of Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast as Chip, and Annie Get Your Gun as Little Jake.

Nick is one third of pop sensation the Jonas Brothers and has also achieved critically-acclaimed solo success. He is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie Ferdinand, which was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song."