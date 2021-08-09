It was announced today that Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will not reopen on Broadway.

The following statement was released:

"It is with great regret that we are announcing today that the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story will not reopen. This difficult and painful decision comes after we have explored every possible path to a successful run, and unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, reopening is not a practical proposition. We thank all the brilliant, creative artists who brought West Side Story to life at the Broadway Theatre, even for so brief a time, especially the extraordinary acting company, 33 of whom made their Broadway debuts in this production."

- Kate Horton, Producer

The production had opened on February 21, 2020, and had closed due to the Broadway shutdown.

The show starred Isaac Powell, who played Daniel in the recent Tony-winning revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, as Tony, and Juilliard student Shereen Pimentel as the show's other star-crossed lover, Maria. Pimentel was last seen on Broadway as Young Nala in THE LION KING. Also in the company are Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Jacob Guzman as Chino, and more. The show featured 32 Broadway debuts, and marked the first Broadway production for choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.