BWW Industry Interview: Mobilizing the Revolution - Behind the Creation of the HAMILTON App

On August 11th, Hamilton released the official app for iOS and Android devices. Hamilton's mission was to give its fans a mobile experience that would provide unprecedented access to the show... In its first 72 hours, the App exploded just like everything else related to the show, racking up more than 500,000 downloads.

Production of the Hamilton mobile app was led by Broadway marketing and social media agency, Marathon Live Entertainment. CEO Mike Karns chatted with BroadwayWorld about how the app came to be and you can check out the full discussion below!

Founded by Karns in 2013, Marathon Live Entertainment's clients include Hamilton, The Great Comet, Miss Saigon, Bandstand, and Sweeney Todd, as well as influencers such as Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo and Broadway/TV personality Iain Armitage. Upcoming projects include Escape to Margaritaville: The Musical, the national tour of Les Misérables, Roman Holiday, and BroadwayCon.

Can you give me an overview on how Marathon fits into the soup of agencies and what makes you guys unique?







My background is in theatre, I went to school for stage management and lighting design and I sort of fell into the whole digital marketing world by chance. I worked for about 18 months for two guys that were producing Allegiance with George Takei, and while I worked there, they were in the process of growing George's social media following. I started when George just had shy of a million followers on his social media channels and it grew pretty exponentially from there during the time that I worked there. So, that was how I learned the social game.

Then I left and did some other odd jobs, selling advertising, and then I ended up being interviewed for Jeffrey Seller in 2014 and in the conversation I mentioned that I was doing social media for 50 Shades the Musical. It happened to be the same day that he had a digital meeting with SpotCo, just to talk about the social plan for the show and how he wasn't happy with the work that they were doing. His assistant called me the next day and asked if I'd be interested in running the social media for The Last Ship. I obviously had no business doing that, so I said "Yeah sure, sounds great." That show was starting to wind down about two months before Hamilton premiered at the Public.

So, that was sort of the beginning of the company that was where this stuff began. We've dedicated ourselves to being on the forefront of this new stage that is increasing in importance. We focus on content generation and community development. We only really work in social and digital. We obviously just recently really started to dive into the app world when that idea started percolating.

How do you work with the other agencies in the digital space?

The maIn Focus is that we work seamlessly with all of the agencies. We actually work with all four or five of them currently on different plans. And we come in and supplement the stuff and take over and run all of the social media efforts that they're doing. So my team creates all of the video content in house, we create all of the graphics, we run all of the takeovers, and then we work hand in hand with the advertising team and the producing team to really ascertain the other aspects and goals. And we see how that applies to the space that we are focused on.

How closely do you work with the creative teams and the producers in developing voices for the digital profiles that fit the teams of the shows?

That's been the most important thing that we have taken on as a responsibility. Especially with Hamilton, because we aren't advertising or spending money in the marketplace. I sort of became the de facto brand for the show. I worked closely with Jeffrey to establish what the tone was going to be and the way we talk about ourselves and establish the way that we talk about other people involved with the show. We really started to craft where we wanted to be positioned. In my opinion, social is the front-lines of this opportunity... to engage and connect with potential ticket buyers. So we feel that it is our responsibility to really lead that charge in publishing a really clear brand. You can see that in the clients we work with.

Where did the idea come from for the app for Hamilton?

We worked for a while trying to make better the process of the digital lottery, and so Jeffrey came out one day and said, "I think it would be good for us to have an app for the lottery." That was sort of where the idea came from. He and I sat and brainstormed what are the things that we want to do to be able to connect with fans on a closer level? That's how the idea started to percolate and how we started to establish the way the app was going to be.

How long ago did that process begin?

I think we started bouncing ideas around at the beginning of the year. Then the actual development of the app... we started working with Posse- a New York-based app development company. That started toward the end of April or early May. The development process was about three months total when we actually dug into it.

How did you find Posse?

Once Jeffrey and I brainstormed and came up with the road map, my team interviewed five or six different companies about potentially working together. Posse had worked previously with George Takei to create his sticker app. Being able to have a personal reference, being able to call those guys and ask about their experience working with them, it became clear that they were going to be the most effective team to work with us in order to accomplish what we wanted to do.

A lot of the other companies expressed apprehension, specifically about the lottery. Because that was the most important thing for us, we needed to find someone who could handle that. The other thing that was really cool about them that they expressed was that they were part of the Google developer program. So they had inside access into the Google world, which is how the beginning of the conversation started when we were deciding whether or not we wanted to use Flutter- the technology we built the app on.

Did the cast or the show's creative team weigh in at all? Did they react to it?

Tommy [Kail] and Lin[-Manuel Miranda] were involved with the process. We were showing them as we were building mockups of what this thing was going to look like. They were really involved in reviewing that and giving feedback and helping us guide that. We had a pretty aggressive timeline beginning in May for a hard deadline of August 11th. As we were thinking about this, they helped us decided what was most important, like, "Let's focus on this first and then these other features can come after."

Were you expecting the giant number of downloads?

I would say that Hamilton consistently blows me away, even after all this time at the level of passion and response that we get from our community. So, no. Before the app had launched, my lofty goal was that we'd hit 100,000 downloads in the first week. We were three hours in and closing in on that pretty quickly... so that was the moment when I was like, "Oh, this thing is going to be much bigger than I anticipated!"

What can you tell us about the road map for some of these additional features that keep being teased? Like augmented reality and stuff...

We are working on a lot of different things that we will continue to roll out over the next year and beyond. We are currently talking with a few different major companies doing augmented reality- Google and Facebook and Apple. We're also working on live inline video streaming. We are creating this for our younger demographic. They are going to be the people who are going to engage with us most actively. We knew that that would be an important thing in the development of the brand as a whole. I took that on as a major thing that we would focus on- just giving kids all over the country and all over the world, whether or not they are actually able to be a part of the EduHam experience, able to use the app in order to learn and engage with other students within this community and understand the history behind the show.

What about interactive karaoke tracks?

We came out with our instrumental tracks a few months ago, and with integration of inline video, we're also introducing some interactive karaoke. You'll be able to see the lyrics coming across and record yourself doing these videos. Our hope is that we're giving people the tools to be able to share their excitement about the show and connect with each other in a way that is deeper than tweeting with people you don't know. We're trying to give a rich experience in this digital ecosystem that we're rolling out here to give them the tools to connect in a closer way.

Are apps something that you're pushing other clients towards? Is it something that you'd recommend all shows look at at one level or another or until they're a hit?

It is absolutely something that my company is looking to add to our scope of work, as far as the new clients that we go and pitch and new projects that we work on. I don't think that the app development is necessarily something that is right for every show. I think that it is depending on the level of success the show has had and the size of the fanbase that the show is working with. We are definitely looking for opportunities to implement that with some of our other clients and see which ones are the most logical to make that happen with.

The Hamilton application is available for download today at the Play Store and in the Apple App Store.

For more information on Marathon Live Entertainment, click here.

HAMILTON performs on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), in Chicago at the PrivateBank Theatre (18 W. Monroe Street), and at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Boulevard) in Los Angeles, where it opened last week. A London production will be mounted this November. A second national tour begins February 2018 in Seattle.

