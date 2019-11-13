BWW Flashback: Watch Patti LuPone, Madonna & More Sing EVITA!
Tonight, New York City Center will kick off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running November 13 - 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady. The production will star two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, will play Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last at City Center in Songs for a New World, will play Eva age 20 - 33. The cast will also feature Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.
Click here for a sneak peek of the cast in action and visit NYCityCenter.org for tickets.
While we await the big night, take a trip back to Buenos Aires with performances from notable past casts!
Original Broadway Production (1979), starring Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, and Bob Gunton.
Feature film (1996), starring Madonna, Antonio Banderas, and Jonathan Pryce.
Broadway Revival (2012), starring Elena Roger, Ricky Martin, and Michael Cerveris
