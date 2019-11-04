BWW TV: Solea Pfeiffer Performs 'Rainbow High' in Rehearsals for EVITA at New York City Center

What's new, City Center? We're getting a look inside rehearsals for New York City Center's upcoming gala presentation of the legendary musical Evita! Check out the video below to hear Solea Pfeiffer perform the show's classic song 'Rainbow High' alongside the show's ensemble.

New York City Center is getting ready for its Gala Presentation of Evita, running November 13 - 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady. The production will star two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, will play Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last at City Center in Songs for a New World, will play Eva age 20 - 33. The cast will also feature Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

Through a bold new vision, Cannold will utilize visual storytelling to explore new depths within the text and provide a unique perspective on Eva's troubled adolescence as it lurks behind her dazzling adult triumphs. Sammi Cannold said, "I am deeply passionate about bringing Evita to City Center. And after completing an international casting search as well as extensive research throughout Argentina, I'm especially excited to highlight new dimensions of Eva Perón's extraordinary story in this production."





