BWW Flashback: THE CHER SHOW Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Do you believe in life after The Cher Show?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Cher Show on Broadway will play its final performance today, August 18, 2019 following 34 previews and 296 regular performances.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, The Cher Show stars Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The National Tour will launch in Rochester, NY in October 2020.

Before we officially say goodbye to The Cher Show, let's look back on its journey to Broadway!

Before Broadway, The Cher Show had its world premiere at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on June 12, 2018.

Previews began at the at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on November 1, 2018.

And the show officially opened on Broadway on Monday, December 3, 2018

The cast celebrated 100 performances on February 28, 2019.

The cast made appearances on The Today Show, The View, The Tonight Show and more!

The Cher Show received two Tony Awards this year including Stephanie J. Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical. Go inside Tony night!





