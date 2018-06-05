THE CHER SHOW
Photo Flash: The Cast Of THE CHER SHOW Meets The Press in Chicago

Jun. 5, 2018  

THE CHER SHOW, the new musical based on the life and six-decade career of the iconic singer and actress, will have its pre-Broadway world premiere in Chicago with previews beginning on June 12, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre before making its Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in Fall 2018. We caught up with the cast this morning as they met the press in Chicago! See the photos below!

Recognized for her influential contributions to music, film, television, fashion, and popular culture, the Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning entertainer's storywill be brought to stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.

"My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre - but that's probably how my life seems to most people," said Cher.

The new bio-musical will feature a book by Rick Elice (Tony Award-winning best musical Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Tony Award-winning best musical Avenue Q), choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

THE CHER SHOW is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they're all the star of The Cher Show.

Photos by M. William Panek

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, and Teal Wicks

The Cast Of The Cher Show

The Cast Of The Cher Show

