BWW Flashback: Meet the Cast of the ALMOST FAMOUS Musical!

BroadwayWorld recently announced the cast of Almost Famous, the musical adaptation of the 2000 film. The show is set to run at The Old Globe from September to October and will star Colin Donnell, Solea Pfeiffer and many others.

It's all happening... San Diego, 1973. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stonemagazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Written by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe based on his iconic film, Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. This joyous world premiere is a celebration of community and the power of music.

Take a look at some of the best moments of this exciting cast!

Colin Donnell made his Broadway debut as an understudy in Jersey Boys, but is perhaps most well known for his roles starring opposite Sutton Foster in Anything Goes and Violet. Last summer, he appeared in Encores! Off-Center production of Songs for a New World.

Casey Likes:

Casey Likes is coming straight from being a finalist at the 2019 Jimmy Awards, where his performance as Jean Valjean brought him to the awards.

Solea Pfeiffer first came onto the scene when cast in the 2016 production of West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl, opposite Jeremy Jordan and Karen Olivo. She then went on to star in the first national tour of Hamilton, playing Eliza. She was Guenevere in the one-night-only performance of Camelot, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. She also starred in the 2019 production of Songs for a New World with Almost Famous co-star, Colin Donnell. Catch them singing below!

Drew Gehlig is known for playing everyone's favorite OB/GYN as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, a role he has played on and off again since the world premiere in Cambridge. He was also seen on Broadway in Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Anika Larsen:

Anika Larsen received a Tony nomination for her performance as Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical back in 2014. She also was in the Broadway casts of Avenue Q and Xanadu.

Storm Lever made her Broadway debut in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical playing the youngest of the three Donna Summers.

Katie Ladner made her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard, following that up by joining the Broadway cast of Wicked, but is perhaps best known for an off-Broadway credit. She created the role of Martha Dunnstock in the musical adaptation of Heathers. Here she is seen singing her song from the show.





