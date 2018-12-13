BWW Feature: NAPTA NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED at iTICKET Office Ponsonby

Dec. 13, 2018  

The iTICKET Northern Area Performance Theatre Awards, commonly known as 'NAPTA', nominations were officially announced on Tuesday night at a special function held at the iTICKET Office in Ponsonby, Auckland.

The NAPTA Charitable Trust has been running since 2001 and was established to recognise excellence and talent in musical theatre in the Northern region of New Zealand, covering an area from Pukekohe to Kerikeri.

A selected judging panel has attended all shows entered by Community Theatre Groups across the region and, in accordance with specific criteria, has selected nominees in an array of categories.

BWW Feature: NAPTA NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED at iTICKET Office PonsonbyChairperson Zac Johns said the evening was one of positivity, building up to the awards night itself which is a celebration of theatre includes honouring the volunteers who give a huge amount of their time to ensure that the shows do indeed go on.

Additionally, the dedicated NAPTA trust uses the profits from the awards night towards funds for scholarships.

Since 2010 the NAPTA Trust have been awarding scholarships annually to assist applicants with their performing arts education development.

"Not only do the attendees at the awards night enjoy a great night out but they are also contributing to a substantial scholarship pool that is helped along by our generous sponsors, Geoff Clews Barrister and iTICKET" said Mr Johns.

He continued, "I encourage anyone who is pursuing an education in performing arts development to apply."

Applications are open until 8th February and details can be found here:http://www.napta.org.nz/scholarships/

President of Papakura Theatre Company, Anthony Mitchell said, 'It's the hard work and dedication of the members in our societies that makes it rewarding to receive these nominations."
Mr Mitchell stressed that the recognition was nice but the event is predominately to bring everyone together in the camaraderie of the love of theatre.

Papakura Theatre Company scored the highest number of nominations and was named in all but one of the categories they were eligible for.

A full list of nominees can be found here: https://www.napta.org.nz/recipients/2018/

Everyone is looking forward to the awards night which will be held on 23rd February at The Trusts Arena from 6:30 pm. Tickets include the awards ceremony, 3-course meal, a beverage on arrival, and a cabaret show.

