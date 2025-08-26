Previews: RED at Dolphin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dolphin Theatre in Onehunga is poised to engage audiences on multiple levels with its production of John Logan's acclaimed play, RED. Directed by Kristof Haines, this powerful two-man performance delves into the mind of legendary abstract expressionist Mark Rothko and his fraught relationship with a young assistant, Ken. This production promises to be as complex and engaging as the art it portrays, a promise beautifully delivered by its talented cast and expert direction.

The play is driven by the artistry of language. The dialogue is dynamic, a rapid-fire exchange of philosophical sparring that draws you in line after line. The intellectual energy is masterfully channeled by performers Mike Daley and Max Easey. As the formidable Mark Rothko, Daley successfully masters the artist's arrogance juxtaposed with a deep-seated vulnerability and sense of uncertainty. Opposite him, Easey delivers a nuanced and powerful performance as Ken, the perplexed assistant who acts as both a canvas for Rothko's ideas and a mirror reflecting the world of art and its complexities. Daley and Easey deliver the intensity of their characters' relationship; each bringing faultless delivery of a script rich with commentary on art, philosophy, and the fear of a changing world. The interplay between them is superb.

The combination of Haines’ and the talent of the two performers has created a compelling synergy.

Set in Rothko’s New York studio in the late 1950s, the stage design becomes a character in its own right, filled with the canvases and art supplies that define the artist's world. The lighting in Act II is a highlight.

This immersive environment allows the audience to witness firsthand the physical and emotional intensity of Rothko’s creative process, particularly as he grapples with the controversial commission for the Four Seasons restaurant. The play brilliantly explores timeless themes: the role of the artist, the complex relationship between an established master and a new wave thinker, and the fear of irrelevance.

However, what makes RED is its relevance. The tension between Rothko's abstract expressionism and the burgeoning pop art movement of his day feels familiar to modern debates about AI art and the role of the human hand in creativity. You will be thinking about this play longer after the final curtain.

Dolphin Theatre's production offers a compelling and insightful experience that will appeal to art lovers and anyone interested in the passion and struggle behind a creative life. It's a must-see for anyone looking for a thought-provoking night at the theatre.

The season is short, so get in quick!

RED

Dolphin Theatre

12 Spring Street

Onehunga

27th - 30th August

Book HERE