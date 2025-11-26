Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Dolphin Theatre, Onehunga

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Currently playing at Dolphin Theatre in Onehunga, It’s a Wonderful Life is a heartwarming production that captures the spirit of the classic film within the bonus intimacy of live theatre. Produced by Dolphin Theatre, directed by Maryanne Rushton and written for the stage by Mary Elliot Nelson, this show runs until 6th December.

The cast is large, with performers of all ages, and what stands out is how strongly they support one another. Even in crowd scenes, there’s thoughtful business, character detail, and a sense that every person on stage has a story. The cast feels like a small on-stage town.

There are moments of drama, warmth, broad comedy, tender romance, and musical theatre flourishes. Rushton’s direction keeps the pace moving and the stage alive.

The emotional core of the show rests on George Bailey, and David Steadman delivers a standout performance. His George is human and relatable; a decent man pushed to the brink, whose gradual unravelling feels grounded and honest. Steadman handles the role’s emotional demands with nuance, letting us see both the frustration and the deep kindness at George’s core.

Opposite him, Charlie Parker as Mary Hatch is equally compelling. Parker brings warmth, and strength to Mary, beautifully balancing her as both George’s romantic partner and emotional anchor. The connection between Steadman and Parker makes their relationship feel lived-in and believable, which in turn heightens the stakes of George’s crisis.

This show is busy, with variety in roles, scenes and emotional vignettes; every audience member will likely come away with their own personal favourites. There are flashes of humour, character cameos, and ensemble moments that make the production feel like a true community effort. Inclusivity is key to this production.

The singing throughout is strong and heartfelt, a lighter element whilst supporting the story. The choreography (Rushton) is creatively appropriate and well executed. Ensemble numbers have an energy that fills the theatre.

For all its warmth, It’s a Wonderful Life does not shy away from its more serious content. The themes of suicide and emotional distress are central to the story of George Bailey. George’s despair is played sincerely, and the depiction of his emotional state is affecting without feeling gratuitous.

At the same time, the show finds space for comedy, tenderness, and uplifting musical sequences. These lighter moments reinforce the central message that people, our connections, our kindness, and the genuine way we help one another are what matter most.

For those unfamiliar with the narrative, It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others’ needs before his own. Trapped by circumstance in his small hometown and facing financial ruin and personal despair, George reaches a breaking point and contemplates ending his life.

At this crisis moment, an angel named Clarissa (Ami Coster) intervenes, showing George what the world would look like had he never been born. Through this unsettling journey, George comes to see the countless ways, both large and small, in which he has touched and improved the lives of those around him. Confronted with a reality stripped of his influence, he realises his life has had profound meaning, even if it hasn’t matched his youthful dreams.

The story ultimately affirms the value of community, friendship, and unseen everyday acts of goodness, a message this piece communicates with heart. Audiences are likely to leave reminded that the simplest measure of a life well lived is the impact we have on the people around us. This is very apt for our current climate and perfectly timed as we approach Christmas.



It's a Wonderful Life

Dolphin Theatre

Onehunga

Book here

Content Advisory: This production includes references to suicide and depictions of emotional distress.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a New Zealand News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...