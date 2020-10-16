BWW Exclusive: Tamika Lawrence, Kate Rockwell, Jessica Vosk, and More Will Star in Free BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Fundraiser

The event was filmed live from the East Village in NYC and will stream on October 25 at 7pm ET!

The lineup is set for the starry Broadway Sings event celebrating and uplifting presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. The concert-documentary, centered around voting activation, will be filmed live from the Kraine Theater in the East Village of NYC with COVID-compliance measures in place, socially distanced musicians, and no audience. The concert will be streamed on Sunday, October 25 at 7PM ET on YouTube for free, with the option of donating to the Biden Victory Fund.



The full lineup will boast Broadway stars Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Corey Mach (Waitress), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), and Raena White (Chicago), singing brand new arrangements and orchestrations of musical theater and pop hits.

The film is produced and directed by Broadway Sings creator Corey Mach alongside co-producer Ben Holtzman, in association with Broadway For Biden. Music direction/orchestrations are by Joshua Stephen Kartes. Photo & video is by Pierre Marais Videography, Angelo Soriano, and Danny

Kornfeld (of Rascal Pictures).



The concert is appropriate for all ages and can be accessed on October 25 at

BroadwaySingsConcert.com or BroadwayWorld.com.

