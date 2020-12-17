BWW Exclusive: Michael Potts, Coleman Domingo & Glynn Turman Open Up About the Genius of August Wilson and the Arrival of MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

The genius of August Wilson is brought to the screen this holiday season with Netflix's star-studded adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Led by Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winner Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, the film arrives tomorrow, December 18.

"Any time you get an opportunity to do August Wilson, you certainly feel as if you hit the jackpot, and then to get to do it with these titans... I hit the jackpot big time," said Michael Potts, who plays Slow Drag, of the project.

"Knowing that you are not only doing a monster piece of work with monster people involved, but that it is going to be seen all over the world..." added Glynn Turman (Toledo). "You've got to count your lucky stars for that exposure of August Wilson's work, which deserves nothing less."

When Ma Rainey makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society's prejudices dictate their worth.

Below, watch as Potts and Turman are joined by their co-star Coleman Domingo to chat about their favorite parts of the process ahead of the film's release!