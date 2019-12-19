BWW Exclusive: Listen to Christian Borle Sing 'Dentist' from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Recording

Tomorrow, December 20, Ghostlight Records will release an an original cast recording of Little Shop of Horrors, produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer - and executive produced by Kirdahy, Ahrens and Arnold. To order today, click here!

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exciting first listen of "Dentist", performed by Christian Borle!

The album features original Off-Broadway cast members: Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.), Tom Alan Robbins (Mushnik), Kingsley Leggs (The Voice of Audrey II), Ari Groover (Ronnette), Salome Smith (Crystal), Joy Woods (Chiffon), Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.





