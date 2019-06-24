THE MUNY

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny - Part Two!

Jun. 24, 2019  

Kinky Boots is making its regional premiere at The Muny! The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola).

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the cast backstage. Check out part one of the photos here, and see part two below!

A glittering ensemble completes this cast, including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Kinky Boots original Broadway direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, with choreography re-created by Rusty Mowery and direction re-created by DB Bonds. Music direction will be by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman.

Caroline Bowman

Muny Staff

Omega Jones

Omega Jones

Kinky Boots Cast

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

Paul Whitty

J. Harrison Ghee

Graham Scott Fleming

Callan Bergmann, Jacob Lacopo

Michael Olaribigbe, Callan Bergman, Jacob Lacopo

Jacob Lacopo and Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Todd A. Horman

Todd A. Horman, Zoe Vonder Haar

Anthony Sagaria, Ross Lekites

Ross Lekites

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kyle Post, Maggie McDowell

J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming

Muny Staff

Kinky Boots Cast

Patrick Oliver Jones

Ricky SchroederTay

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

Backstage at Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots Cast

Muny Staff

Backstage at Kinky Boots

Muny Staff and Kinky Boots Cast

Muny Staff

Muny Staff, and J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee and Kinky Boots Cast

Anthony Sagaria, Holly Davis

Graham Scott Fleming, Maggie McDowell

Maggie McDowell

Taylor Louderman, Graham Scott Fleming, Kinky Boots Cast

Graham Scott Fleming, Kinky Boots Cast

Jen Perry

Kinky Boots Cast and Graham Scott Fleming

Kinky Boots Cast and Graham Scott Fleming

J. Harrison Ghee and Kinky Boots Cast

J. Harrison Ghee and Kinky Boots Cast

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Graham Scott Fleming

Graham Scott Fleming

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming

Graham Scott Fleming

Graham Scott Fleming

Graham Scott Fleming

John Scherer

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming, Taylor Louderman

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Kinky Boots Cast

Taylor Louderman, Ross Lekites



