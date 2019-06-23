THE MUNY

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny - Part One!

Jun. 23, 2019  

Kinky Boots is making its regional premiere at The Muny!

The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola).

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the cast backstage. Check out part one of the photos below!

A glittering ensemble completes this cast, including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Kinky Boots original Broadway direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, with choreography re-created by Rusty Mowery and direction re-created by DB Bonds. Music direction will be by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman.

Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and is based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Valton Jackson

Callan Bergmann

Jacob Lacopo

Kyle Post

Kyle Post

Ian Fitzgerald

J. Harrison Ghee

Jen Perry

Omega Jones

Kinky Boots Cast

Todd A. Horman

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

Muny Staff

J. Harrison Ghee and cast

J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming, and cast

Paul Whitty and cast

J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming, and cast

J. Harrison Ghee and Muny staff

Kinky Boots cast

Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee

Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, and Kinky Boots cast

Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, and Kinky Boots cast

Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, and Kinky Boots cast

Joey Taranto

Taylor Louderman

Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee

Kinky Boots cast

Kinky Boots cast

Ricky Schroder

Ricky Schroder

Joey Taranto

Joey Taranto

Michael Olaribigbe, Muny star

Jacob Lacopo

Omega Jones, Muny staff

Kinky Boots cast

Maggie McDowell, Zoe Vonder Haar, Kinky Boots cast

Kinky Boots cast

Maggie McDowell

Jacob Lacopo

Kinky Boots cast

Kinky Boots cast

Muny staff

Muny staff

John Scherer

Muny staff

Muny staff

Taylor Louderman

Zoe Vander Haar

Zoe Vander Haar, Maggie McDowell

Taylor Louderman, Jen Perry

Caroline Boweman

Graham Scott Fleming, Muny Staff

Maryn Beckett

John Scherer

J. Harrison Ghee, Caroline Bowman, Maggie McDowell

Kinky Boots cast

Jacob Lacopo

Jacob Lacopo, Kinky Boots cast

Kinky Boots cast

Muny staff

Muny staff

Muny staff

Muny staff

J. Harrison Ghee

Muny staff

Michael Olaribigbe

Joey Taranto

Callan Bergmann

Callan Bergmann

Kinky Boots cast

Ross Lekites, Valton Jackson

Holly Davis, Valton Jackson

Holly Davis, Valton Jackson

Holly Davis

Holly Davis, Jen Perry

Omega Jones

Ian Fitzgerald

Todd A. Horman



