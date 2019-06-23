BWW Exclusive: Go Behind The Scenes of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny - Part One!
Kinky Boots is making its regional premiere at The Muny!
The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola).
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the cast backstage. Check out part one of the photos below!
A glittering ensemble completes this cast, including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.
Kinky Boots original Broadway direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, with choreography re-created by Rusty Mowery and direction re-created by DB Bonds. Music direction will be by Ryan Fielding Garrett.
The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman.
Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and is based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.
Ian Fitzgerald
Kinky Boots Cast
Muny Staff
Muny Staff
Muny Staff
Muny Staff
Muny Staff
J. Harrison Ghee and cast
J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming, and cast
Paul Whitty and cast
J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming, and cast
J. Harrison Ghee and Muny staff
Kinky Boots cast
Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee
Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, and Kinky Boots cast
Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, and Kinky Boots cast
Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, and Kinky Boots cast
Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee
Kinky Boots cast
Kinky Boots cast
Ricky Schroder
Ricky Schroder
Michael Olaribigbe, Muny star
Omega Jones, Muny staff
Kinky Boots cast
Maggie McDowell, Zoe Vonder Haar, Kinky Boots cast
Kinky Boots cast
Kinky Boots cast
Kinky Boots cast
Muny staff
Muny staff
Muny staff
Muny staff
Zoe Vander Haar
Zoe Vander Haar, Maggie McDowell
Caroline Boweman
Graham Scott Fleming, Muny Staff
Maryn Beckett
J. Harrison Ghee, Caroline Bowman, Maggie McDowell
Kinky Boots cast
Jacob Lacopo, Kinky Boots cast
Kinky Boots cast
Muny staff
Muny staff
Muny staff
Muny staff
Muny staff
Michael Olaribigbe
Kinky Boots cast
Ian Fitzgerald