BWW Exclusive: Get $99 Tickets to THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway announced today that a limited number of $99 tickets are available for year's highly anticipated performance, in collaboration with the theatre ticket app TodayTix. This year's event takes place October 30th, beginning at 8:00pm at the American Airlines Theater in Times Square.

The intensive marathon event, The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, brings together distinguished professionals from across the nation's entertainment industry to write, direct, and perform six original plays within 24 hours. Proceeds from the one-night-only performance benefit the Company's program supporting theater professionals 25 and under-The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals.

As previously announced, this year's cast will feature Raul Castillo, Josh Charles, Jackie Cruz, Jennifer Esposito, Noah Galvin, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nina Hellman, Cush Jumbo, Mia Katigbak, Lola Kirke, Russell G. Jones, Orlando Pabotoy, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Justice Smith, Lois Smith and Yul Vasquez.

This year's directing team will include May Adrales, Warren Leight, Patricia McGregor, Jessica Stone and Kate Whoriskey. The writing team will include Fernanda Coppel, Chisa Hutchinson, David Lindsay-Abaire, Martyna Majok and Molly Smith Metzler. This year's musical guest is Shaina Taub. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman will be honored as part of the organization's partnership with The Lilly Awards.

"TodayTix is an incredible platform, especially for the younger audiences we love seeing each year at The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway," said Mark Armstrong, Executive Director of The 24 Hour Plays. "We're delighted to continue our partnership with them to ensure that audiences can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience at an affordable ticket price."

A limited number of $99 tickets (regularly $500) will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are now available in app and on the TodayTix website. Customers will pick up their tickets via TodayTix concierge delivery outside of the theatre beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway begins at 10 p.m. the night before the performance. The writers, directors, actors, and production staff-many of whom have never worked with or met each other before-gather for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. Using these items as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays. At 9 a.m. on the morning of the event, the actors receive their roles and the directors arrive to begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they must be ready to perform in front of a live audience.

Recent productions of The 24 Hour Plays have taken place in Denmark, Germany, and Finland, with upcoming productions scheduled for Mexico, Dublin and Helsinki, as well as in various theaters across the United States.

Additional tickets for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway are available for purchase online at www.smarttix.com, www.24hourplays.com or by calling (212) 868-4444. Special access packages are available at www.citiprivatepass.com.

The 24 Hour Plays brings together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater around the world. In addition to The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, regular events take place in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Germany, Minneapolis, Athens, Helsinki, Mexico City and Florence. Through collaborations with organizations including The Old Vic Theatre, Dublin Youth Theatre, Urban Arts Partnership, Cornerstone Theater Company, The Orchard Project, Bennington College, Hennepin Theatre Trust, The University of Minnesota-Duluth and The Del Sole Foundation, The 24 Hour Plays have raised millions of dollars for charities. Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays partner with the New School for Drama to bring together the best actors, directors, playwrights and producers 25 and under for an intensive professional experience. Licensed affiliates have produced their own versions of The 24 Hour Plays® in regional and professional theaters, colleges, and universities just about everywhere you can find a curtain and a stage. Go to www.24hourplays.com and follow on Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays.

TodayTix is the first and only free mobile app for iOS and Android that provides access to the best prices on theater tickets in New York, London, and cities across North America. The fast-growing startup is on a mission to redefine the way people see theater. Through effortless access to the best shows in every city, insightful guidance to the world of theater, and thoughtful service at each moment along the way, TodayTix aims to develop the next generation of theatergoers.

Operating in the world's most iconic theater markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and full price tickets available for the hottest shows in New York City, London's West End, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles + Orange County, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Boston, Washington DC and Chicago.

Since launching TodayTix in New York City in December 2013 by life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty, the company has quickly amassed partnerships with more than 550 theater institutions globally. These include but are not limited to: The Public Theater, MSG Entertainment, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Roundabout Theatre Company, Cirque du Soleil, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Metropolitan Opera, BAM, Blue Man Group, Nimax, Really Useful Theatres, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, Royal Court, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, Lyric Opera, SHN, American Conservatory Theater, Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, LA Opera, Kennedy Center, Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Huntington Theatre Company, A.R.T., Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Opera Philadelphia, and Wilma Theater.

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS and Android devices.

The Lilly Awards were started in the Spring of 2010 as an outlet to honor the work of women in the American theater. The founders of The Lilly Awards, or "The Lillys," as we affectionately refer to them are: Julia Jordan, Marsha Norman and Theresa Rebeck. The awards are named for Lillian Hellman, a pioneering American playwright who famously said "You need to write like the devil and act like one when necessary." In partnership with the Dramatists Guild, we have gathered our resources and conducted a national survey simply called The Count that accurately showcases which theaters are producing the work of women, and which are not. With our annual fundraiser and prestigious awards ceremony, The Lilly Awards Foundation is dedicated to carrying on Lillian Hellman's spirit and are proud to continue to honor the work of women in the American theater. Visit www.thelillyawards.org and follow on Twitter: @thelillyawards.

Marsha Norman is the winner of the 1983 Pulitzer Prize, Blackburn Prize, Hull-Warriner and Drama Desk Awards for her play 'Night, Mother. In l992 she won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for her book for the Broadway musical, The Secret Garden. She also wrote the book for the musical, The Color Purple; she received a Tony nomination for the original production and a Tony Award for the 2016 Revival. Her most recent work is the adaptation of The Trumpet Of The Swan: A Novel Symphony For Actors and Orchestra, with music conducted and written by Jason Robert Brown. Her other plays include The Master Butcher's Singing Club, which premiered at the Guthrie Theatre; Getting Out, for which she won the John Gassner Medallion and the American Theater Critics Association Citation; Third And Oak: The Laundromat; The Pool Hall; The Holdup; Traveler In The Dark; Sarah And Abraham; Loving Daniel Boone; Trudy Blue and Last Dance. She won a Peabody Award for her writing on the HBO television series, In Treatment, starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. Her other television and film credits include 'Night, Mother, starring Sissy Spacek and Anne Bancroft; The Laundromat, starring Carol Burnett and Amy Madigan; The Pool Hall, starring James Earl Jones; Face Of A Stranger starring Gena Rowlands and Tyne Daley; Cooler Climate, starring Sally Field and Judy Davis.

She has Grammy and Emmy nominations, as well as grants and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters. She has won the Margo Jones Award, the Sidney Kingsley Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Guild Hall Academy of Arts and Letters. Ms. Norman is Co-Chair of the Playwriting Department of The Juilliard School. She is a former Vice-President of the Dramatists Guild of America. Most recently, she received the William Inge Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Award, and the Career Achievement Award from the Dramatists Guild of America. In 2016, Marsha Norman was inducted into The Theatre Hall of Fame.

Related Articles