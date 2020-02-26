BWW Exclusive: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Reflects on the Importance of Black History Month

Preview performances are underway for Girl From The North Country, which officially opens at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

Before the end of the month, some of the company gathered at the Belasco to reflect on what Black History Month means to them. Check out what they had to say below!

"Black History is American History. Black people were, and continue to be, instrumental to the formation of American society and culture and yet our contributions have been systematically swept under the rug and overlooked. Therefore, celebrating Black History to me is an act of excavation and preservation. When we celebrate our history openly and publicly, we celebrate our power, resilience and intrinsic value." - Austin Scott, Joe Scott (Benicia, CA)

"As a black actress on Broadway I pay homage to the generations of black artists who were denied opportunities because of the texture of their hair, the thickness of their lips and hips, and the color of their skin. I also pay homage to the black audience members who were forced to use separate entrances and sit in the balcony of many Broadway houses. We are our ancestors wildest dreams." -Chelsea Lee Williams, Ensemble (Hometown: Miami, FL)

"Making noise from the nosebleeds won't move the needle. I am grateful to our ancestors who got in the game and made a difference. Because of them, our voices are amplified." -Jeannette Bayardelle, Mrs. Neilsen, (Bronx, New York)



"America would not be America if not for African American influence. Black history is essential because during this time we honor our past, encourage our future and celebrate our present." - Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Marianne Laine, (Cincinnati, Ohio)



"Celebrating Black History is a paradoxical experience for me. It is both a celebration of the many achievements and triumphs of Black Americans as well as a reminder of the struggle for equality amidst racism and white supremacy. By intentionally acknowledging our rich history we not only highlight our ancestors achievements, but we also honor their legacy of resilience, persistence, and Black Joy. Acknowledging the past helps us to realize our strength today as we fight against inequality and systemic racism. I pledge my artistry to that fight." -Law Terrell Dunford, Swing (Dayton, OH)

"It's being intentional and reminding myself daily that there were millions of people like me who came before me who laid down everything to be the bridge that we have walked on to allow us to do what we do today. Such an honor to be black and continue that legacy for generations and generations to come." - Matthew Frederick Harris, Ensemble (Cleveland Ohio)



