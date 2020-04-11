BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- A Simple Hip Stretch!

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a simple stretch to help free up your hips during busy days of sitting and sheltering. The intention here is to let the adductor muscles of your inner thigh stretch out a bit, like just those groin stretches you did in high school. Start on all fours, extend one leg to the side, and rock forward and backward across that planted foot. 8-10 on each side should help stretch out those leggies!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





