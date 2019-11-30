BWW Exclusive: COME FROM AWAY Cast Gets Help from Their Kids to Record Carols For A Cure

BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: COME FROM AWAY Cast Gets Help from Their Kids to Record Carols For A CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the cast and kids of Come From Away gather to record their track- "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The cast that includes-David Hein, Joel Hatch, Geno Carr, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, De'Lon Grant, Caesar Samayoa, Gary Mickelson, Astrid Van Wieren, Irene Sankoff, Molly Covett, Petrina Bromley, Pearl Sun, Sharon Wheatley and Julie Reiber

John Jellison, De'lon Grant, Caesar Samayoa and Gary Mickelson

David Hein, Joel Hatch, Geno Carr and Josh Breckenridge

Pearl Sun, Sharon Wheatley and Julie Reiber

Astrid Van Wieren, Irene Sankoff, Molly Covett and Petrina Bromley

Julie Reiber

Lucy Eisendrath

Gary Mickelson and Elijah Quinn Mickelson

Tuney Bennett and Phoebe Bennett

The Children of Come From Away-that includes-Phoebe Bennett, Tuney Bennett, Elijah Quinn Mickelson, Molly Sankoff-Hein, Cora DePinto, Lucy Eisendrath, Oscar Eisendrath, Charlie Eisendrath, Beatrix Wheatley-Meffe, Max Ritterhausen

The Children of Come From Away-that includes-Phoebe Bennett, Tuney Bennett, Elijah Quinn Mickelson, Molly Sankoff-Hein, Cora DePinto, Lucy Eisendrath, Oscar Eisendrath, Charlie Eisendrath, Beatrix Wheatley-Meffe, Max Ritterhausen

The Children of Come From Away-that includes-Phoebe Bennett, Tuney Bennett, Elijah Quinn Mickelson, Molly Sankoff-Hein, Cora DePinto, Lucy Eisendrath, Oscar Eisendrath, Charlie Eisendrath, Beatrix Wheatley-Meffe, Max Ritterhausen

Lucy Eisenddrath, Anne Eisendrath, Beatrix Wheatley-Meffe and Sharon Wheatley

Lucy Eisendrath, Anne Eisendrath and Charlie Eisendrath

The Children's Chorus

Oscar Eisendrath

Molly Sankoff-Hein and Molly Covett

Caitlin Warbelow (Violin)

Alec Berlin (Guitar)

Chris Ranney (Accordian)

Romano DeNillo (Percussion)

Ben Power (Tin Whiste/Pipes)



