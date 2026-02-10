Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Plays Surprise Bad Bunny Tribute

Buena Vista Social Club paid tribute to Bad Bunny just before the Super Bowl on Sunday. During "El cuarto de Tula," guitarist Renesito Avich played improvised some of "DtMF," one of the Grammy-winners biggest hits. The moment came just before Bad Bunny performed his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Buena Vista Social Club recently won Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. The GRAMMY was awarded to producers Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek.

About Buena Vista Social Club

In Buena Vista Social Club, step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born—and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

The musical is inspired by the true events that led to the Grammy Award-winning album. Buena Vista Social Club's self-titled album was released in 1997. It was created by an ensemble of Cuban musicians and directed by Juan De Marcos González and Ry Cooder. The album was both a critical and commercial success, and led to a performance at Carnegie Hall in 1998.

The album's creation was captured in a 1999 documentary of the same name. The album has been preserved in the United States National Recording Registry and has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the best-selling world music album.

The musical features the same soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, with a book by Marco Ramirez and direction by Tony nominee Saheem Ali. It is choreographed by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck and will feature a music team led by Tony Award winner David Yazbek and Music Supervisor Dean Sharenow.

The musical had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

The Broadway company features Natalie Venetia Belcon, Julio Monge, Mel Semé, Jainardo Batista Sterling, Isa Antonetti, Da’von T. Moody, Wesley Wray, Leonardo Reyna, Renesito Avich, Ashley De La Rosa, and Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos.