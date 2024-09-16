BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Will Arrive on Broadway in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's official! As BroadwayWorld first reported in April, the acclaimed new musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is coming to Broadway. A band of renowned musicians from across the globe will tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. The new musical features a book by Marco Ramirez and will be directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck and a music team led by Tony Award winner David Yazbek and Music Supervisor Dean Sharenow.

The new Broadway musical will begin performances on Friday, February 21, 2025, and open Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at www.buenavistamusical.com.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The Broadway company features Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), and Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB band features Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), and Román Diaz (Percussion).

The band of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features scenery by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

“It's been my honor to help develop Buena Vista Social Club into a new musical alongside Marco Ramirez, Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck and David Yazbek - all artists at the very top of their game. From our trips to Cuba getting to meet the incredible artists who created the album to our Off-Broadway premiere, the artistic process has been as invigorating as the energy and music that will begin pouring out of the Schoenfeld Theatre next year,” says Orin Wolf, producer. “Fans of the album and documentary will love how this new show opens up the story and we know Broadway audiences who come with fresh ears will be blown away as Buena Vista Social Club comes alive on-stage.”

“I first heard the Buena Vista Social Club as a precocious youngster growing up in Nairobi, wearing out the original album from my father’s eclectic CD collection,” said Saheem Ali, director. “Though we spoke Swahili and not Spanish, I memorized the lyrics in my broken accent. I felt connected to the beautiful songs embodying the spirit of a distant culture. Decades later, I’m thrilled to be joining Orin, Marco and the entire creative team on the journey to bringing this extraordinary, singular musical to Broadway.”

“In 1968, my grandfather left Cuba and got a job washing dishes a block from the Schoenfeld Theatre,” said Marco Ramirez, book writer. “Almost 60 years later, we’ll be blasting his favorite songs there. Alongside some of the best artists - and people - I’ve ever met. I’m humbled by the chance to forge connections between two of the most musically iconic islands the world has ever known- Cuba and Manhattan.”

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is produced on Broadway by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze, and John Leguizamo with Executive Producer Allan Williams.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

