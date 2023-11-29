Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Extends at Atlantic Theater Company; Plus Check Out New Photos!

Atlantic Theater Company has announced an additional extension for the world premiere of Buena Vista Social Club due to high demand. Plus, check out all new photos below!

Buena Vista Social Club began performances on Friday, November 17th, ahead of an official opening night of Wednesday, December 13th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street). Initially extended to run through January 7, 2024, the production will now run through Sunday, January 21st, 2024.

Inspired by true events, the new musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the iconic Grammy-winning album of pulsing Afro-Cuban music thrillingly to the stage.

In 1950s Havana, a group of young musicians creates a sound that shakes the world of Cuban music – until the revolution changes everything. Forty years later, the band is brought back together to record the songs they left behind. With decades of heartbreak fueling every note, they unexpectedly go on to create the greatest-selling world music album of all time, immortalizing their songs and their legacy.

With a book by Marco Ramirez (The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Award nominee, Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe and a music team lead by David Yazbek (Tony Award winner, The Band’s Visit), and choreographed by Patricia Delgado (Spielberg’s West Side Story) and Justin Peck (Tony winner, Carousel). Buena Vista Social Club is an homage to the artists of yesterday – the ones who survived upheaval and oppression to make the music they loved.

The international cast of Buena Vista Social Club features Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Venetia Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Francisco J. González (Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Héctor Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Lincoln Center’s Twelfth Night), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

The band of Buena Vista Social Club features music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan de Marcos, and musicians Javier Diaz, Román Diaz, Guido Gonzalez, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas.

Buena Vista Social Club features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan de Marcos, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, props by Matt Carlin, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, fights by Lisa Kopitsky, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Amanda Michaels serves as the Production Stage Manager.