BROADWAY DREAMS Completes First Leg of 2022 Summer 'Homecoming' Tour

Continuing a return to live programming following a pandemic-era pivot to virtual programming which inspiring tens of thousands of students across the globe, BROADWAY DREAMS, recently concluded weeklong programs in Nashville, Modesto, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Dallas, and Nairobi, Kenya. Future stops include New York City, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Wilmington, before wrapping up in Salem, Oregon.

The Dallas weeklong intensive - the second year in partnership with the Black Academy of Arts and Letters - was generously underwritten by Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, and included directors / choreographers Dacía James Lewis (Atlanta on FX), Mykal Kilgore (The Book of Mormon), and Otis Sallid (Smokey Joe's Cafe).

For the second straight year, Broadway Dreams also partnered with nonprofits Crossing Thresholds, ChezaCheza Dance Foundation, and ZanArtts to facilitate a ten-day intensive to talented students in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Broadway Dreams Founder Annette Tanner and teaching artist Dacia James Lewis worked alongside Cheza Cheza educators to introduce new performing styles and learn more about the rising young artists in one of the fastest growing cities in Africa.

During a typical BROADWAY DREAMS summer tour, the cities' rising stars participate in week-long intensives focused on acting, vocal performance, and dance. Sessions culminate in public performances - dynamic Broadway-style cabarets held in both large and intimate venues, allowing students to perform alongside their Broadway idols. Jason Gotay (Gossip Girl) Tyler Hanes (Cats), Alexa Green (Wicked), Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance), Ryann Redmond (Disney's Frozen) and Morgan James (Motown: The Musical) are among the dozens of Broadway veterans who have joined students on the road so far in 2022.

Broadway Dreams's next tour stop will be a unique College Prep Intensive in New York from July 26-30, at RWS Entertainment studios in Long Island City, New York. The faculty will feature Kaitlin Hopkins (Co-Head of Musical Theatre, Texas State University), Matthew Scott (An American In Paris), Christopher J. Hanke (How To Succeed...), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), and more. More information can be found at www.broadwaydreams.org/programs.

Since 2006, Broadway Dreams's unique approach of mentorship and accelerated skills training in voice, dance, and acting, conducted by a rotating faculty of working Broadway professionals, has elevated young talent and promoted critical life skills for the next generation of performers. In recent years, over 100 "Dreamers" have made their debuts on Broadway and on national tours, including in recent the Broadway companies of Hamilton, Disney's Frozen, SpongeBob Squarepants, MJ: The Musical, and Once On This Island. The organization has inspired tens of thousands of students globally and awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents. Broadway Dreams is proudly represented by alumni in 16 currently running Broadway shows.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, please visit: www.BroadwayDreams.org.

https://www.instagram.com/mybroadwaydreams/

https://www.facebook.com/broadwaydreamsfoundation

https://www.youtube.com/user/broadwaydreamstoo

https://twitter.com/bway_dreams