BRIGADOON Cast Recording Set for December 7th Release

Ghostlight Records has announced the release of Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon - New York City Center 2017 Cast Recording in physical, digital and streaming formats on Friday, December 7. Brigadoon has book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. Released to celebrate both the 70th anniversary of the original production of the show and the Alan Jay Lerner Centennial, the recording is based on the New York City Center Annual Gala Production, which was directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with Jack Viertel serving as artistic advisor. Brigadoon stars Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson and Stephanie J. Block, and features The Encores! Orchestra led by Music Director Rob Berman. The CD package includes a 32-page booklet with lyrics, show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes. The album is produced by Lawrence Manchester, Rob Berman, Emily Altman and Kurt Deutsch. Pre-order the album at http://smarturl.it/brigadoon

Before My Fair Lady and Camelot there was Brigadoon, Lerner & Loewe's transcendent romantic fantasy about the past, the present, and what it means to (almost) be in love. The classic 1947 musical, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Wilson), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century. He quickly becomes smitten with the headstrong Fiona MacLaren (O'Hara) and makes an enemy of the rebellious Harry Beaton (Fairchild), bringing about a chain of events that could spell doom for the entire town.

When this production opened at New York City Center last year, it was hailed as "glorious and vehemently alive" by The New York Times, "a tour de force" by Newsday, "exuberant and gorgeously sung" by the New York Daily News and "ravishing and luminous" by Deadline. It was originally presented November 15-19, 2017.

The show stars Stephanie J. Block, Patricia Delgado, Sara Esty, Robert Fairchild, Rich Hebert, Jamie Jackson, Ross Lekites, Aasif Mandvi, Dakin Matthews, Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson. The rest of the cast includes Mark Aldrich, Giselle O. Alvarez, Florrie Bagel, Callan Bergmann, Ward Billeisen, Peter Chursin, Peyton Crim, Christine DiGiallonardo, Rebecca Eichenberger, Anastacia Holden, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Jules-Romay Joseph, Timothy McDevitt, David Scott Purdy, Nicholas Ranauro, Lindsay Roberts, Shannon Rugani, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Lucas Segovia, Gabriela M. Soto, Madison Stratton, Emily Tate, Ron Todorowski and Nicholas Ward.

Ghostlight Records previously collaborated with New York City Center on cast albums such as Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (Premiere Cast Recording), George & Ira Gershwin's Lady, Be Good! (2015 Encores! Cast Recording), The New Moon (2004 Encores! Cast Recording) and the upcoming Songs for a New World (2018 Encores! Off-Center Cast Recording).

NEW YORK City Center (Arlene Shuler, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. For nearly 25 years, City Center's Tony-honored Encores! series has been "an essential New York institution" (The New York Times). In 2013, City Center launched the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today's innovative artists. Dance has also been integral to the theater's mission from the start and programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival remain central to City Center's identity. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center was Manhattan's first performing arts center, founded with the mission of making the best in music, theater, and dance accessible to all audiences. That mission continues today through robust education and community engagement programs which bring the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and expand the theatrical experience beyond the proscenium to include pre-show talks, master classes, and art exhibitions that offer an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time. www.NYCityCenter.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You