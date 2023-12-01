BRAATA Productions to Present Annual CHRISTMAS GRAND MARKET

BRAATA PRODUCTIONS, in association with Councilwoman Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, Assemblyman Brian Cunningham, and Council Member Kevin Riley, will present the 2023 CHRISTMAS GRAND MARKET. This festive market takes place during the holiday season, in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn, and features a variety of Caribbean-themed goods, including arts and crafts, traditional foods, music, and cultural performances. It's an opportunity for both Caribbean communities and others interested in Caribbean culture to come together, enjoy the holiday spirit, and explore the rich and diverse traditions of the Caribbean during the festive season. Jamaican-born Cultural and Creative industries entrepreneur, Dahlia Harris will serve as emcee. Harris is dedicated to providing employment for creative talent, exploring critical social issues through the Arts, and advancing the global presence of Jamaican content. Held in Queens on December 9, the Bronx on December 10, and Brooklyn on December 17. Tickets are $25-$30 and are available at https://www.betterunite.com/BraataProductions-christmasgrandmarket2023-threelocations.

2023 CHRISTMAS GRAND MARKET is a longstanding tradition in Jamaica that takes place after the usual Christmas morning service or on the eve of Christmas Day. The whole community would be out in numbers participating in a variety of games, and competitions for all ages, lots of gifts including many toys were on sale from brightly decorated stalls, there was food and drink in abundance, and a great time was had by the entire family throughout the day. Braata Production's 2023 CHRISTMAS GRAND MARKET will feature Meecah (Hamilton), Abeena, Braata Folk Singers, Jonkanoo Parade and many more.

Saturday, December 09, 2023

​Merrick Academy Charter School

​136-25 218th Street, Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

​(Entrance on 137th Ave between 218th & 219th streets)

​Market opens at 5:30pm Concert at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 10, 2023

​Harry S Truman High School

​750 Baychester Avenue, Bronx NY

​Market opens at 4:30pm Concert at 6:00pm

Sunday, December 17, 2023

​Alliance Tabernacle (formerly Clarendon Road Church)

​3304 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, NY 11203

​Market open at 4:30pm Concert at 6:00pm

Running Time: 6 hours

