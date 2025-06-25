BOOP! Set to Play Final Broadway Performance in July

The production will play its final performance on July 13, 2025. At that time, the show will have played 25 previews and 112 regular performances.
BOOP! The Musical won 3 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Lead Performance (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell) and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes); and 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes).
BOOP! The Musical was nominated for 3 Tony Awards, 11 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Chita Rivera Awards, 1 Dorian Theatre Award, and the Actors Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (AACA)’s Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.
Additionally, Jasmine Amy Rogers won a Theatre World Award for her outstanding debut performance in BOOP! The Musical.
The principal cast of BOOP! The Musical is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte, and Ricky Schroeder as Clarence.
The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier, and David Wright Jr.
For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”