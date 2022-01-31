BLOCKBUSTER GUY Comes to FRIGID New York

FRIGID New York presents a HUB Theatrical Presentation of BLOCKBUSTER GUY, Written and Performed by Mark Levy, and Directed by Kristen Keim.

At one time Blockbuster Video was a staple of daily life for all Americans. We all loved Blockbuster Video growing up and going with our families choosing the videos to rent. Mark Levy grew up as an outcast and became a movie nerd. So much so, that he worked at Blockbuster Video in college in small town Florida. Experience the highs and lows of choosing escapism and DVDs and what movies can do to someone in this hilarious new storytelling show.

In the past few years, nostalgia for Blockbuster Video has grown and grown. And Levy has always wanted to tell his stories from his time there.

"All my life,I have been a die hard movie nerd" says Levy, "I have always wanted to share my stories of my time working at Blockbuster Video and my love of movies". This solo show, returns February 16th at The Kraine Theatre (85 east 4th st), has wowed sold out audiences and won the audience award at The Frigid festival in 2020 in it's premiere run and hopes to capture the vibes and feels of experiencing Blockbuster Video during its peak. "I worked there from 2004-2007, arguably the last peak of Blockbuster, also when they could've bought Netflix, which would've been interesting looking back on it"

"Every time this show goes up it takes on new meanings. Shortly after our initial well sold run and when the Pandemic started, we did several virtual performances through StreamYard and Zoom. With the Pandemic starting to let live theatre return in July, we had a really fun run, nothing beats doing this show for a live audience. Now, we are honored to bring back this show that will bring you nothing but joy for an hour while we are miserable and cold outside" says Levy

"Blockbuster Guy' deals with the escapism we all feel when we go to the movies and how movies help us cope with growing up strange...also this play is hilarious" says the director Kristen Keim. Levy and Keim, an award winning team ("...Waiting" in 2017 at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity) have teamed up now for their 5th collaboration and are excited to show this revised version after an extremely successful run at SOLOCOM in November 2019 and Frigid Festival in 2020. "We took the feedback we got and expanded upon that to make the show where it is today" says Levy "we aren't the same as we were when we last did this show and it is reflected in this new version"

Runs February 16th at 7pm and March 4th at 6:30 at The Kraine. Tickets are $18 for in person and $15 for virtual and available on https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:57/