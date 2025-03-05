BEFORE BROADWAY AND BEYOND, A Roger Rees Benefit Concert Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steven Telsey (Harmony, Broadway) will host Before Broadway & Beyond to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance. This special benefit performance event will be held on Saturday, March 15th at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 250 West 95th St. in New York City and begins at 7:30 pm.

The concert features an ensemble cast of performers who got their start as a Greater New York area high school student selected to compete for the title of Outstanding Performer at the Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (formerly the Gershwin Awards). Several members of the cast have performed featured roles on Broadway, national tours, film or television. Program alumni are gathering for this one-night only concert to promote the importance of theater arts education and support the programs presented by the Broadway Education Alliance.

Before Broadway & Beyond is directed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Nissa Kahle. Concert tickets are on sale now.

Roger Rees Awards national award winners at the Jimmy Awards include Lauren Marchand (2023), Mateo Lizcano (2021), Ekele Ukegbu (2019), Jeremy Fuentes (2019 scholarship), Andrew Barth Feldman (2018), and Marla Louissaint (2015).