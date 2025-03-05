BEFORE BROADWAY AND BEYOND, A Roger Rees Benefit Concert Set For This Month

The event is on Saturday, March 15th at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space.
Steven Telsey (Harmony, Broadway) will host Before Broadway & Beyond to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance. This special benefit performance event will be held on Saturday, March 15th at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 250 West 95th St. in New York City and begins at 7:30 pm.
The concert features an ensemble cast of performers who got their start as a Greater New York area high school student selected to compete for the title of Outstanding Performer at the Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (formerly the Gershwin Awards). Several members of the cast have performed featured roles on Broadway, national tours, film or television. Program alumni are gathering for this one-night only concert to promote the importance of theater arts education and support the programs presented by the Broadway Education Alliance.
Before Broadway & Beyond is directed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Nissa Kahle. Concert tickets are on sale now.
Roger Rees Awards national award winners at the Jimmy Awards include Lauren Marchand (2023), Mateo Lizcano (2021), Ekele Ukegbu (2019), Jeremy Fuentes (2019 scholarship), Andrew Barth Feldman (2018), and Marla Louissaint (2015).
To be eligible to participate in The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, a high school must present an officially licensed high school musical production and be located within the Greater New York area. The 2024-2025 Awards Showcase will be held on Monday, May 19th at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City. The event begins at 7:00 pm.
