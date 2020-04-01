BEETLEJUICE to Host Virtual Cast Album Listening Parties
Beetlejuice will be hosting virtual cast album listening parties on Thursday, April 2 at 8pm and Saturday April 4th at 2pm!
See the Instagram post with the details below!
Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).
And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
