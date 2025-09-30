BEETLEJUICE, THE OUTSIDERS and More to Take Part in Broadway Banned Books Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From October 5-11, 2025, Broadway is taking a stand for books and plays. No Book Bans and the Broadway community are launching Broadway (and Off Broadway) Banned Books Week, a new annual tradition celebrating the freedom to read during National Banned Books Week.

Book bans aren't just about the books-bans target entire communities by trying to erase their stories from public life. Broadway Banned Books Week fights back by protecting our stories and our libraries the Broadway way: by championing inclusivity, community, and celebrating the very stories that connect us all.

The week kicks off on Monday, October 6th, in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library for Unscripted: A Night Against Censorship, Featuring George Takei at the BPL's Central Branch. Highlights will include:

● George Takei (Broadway's Allegiance) in conversation with librarian and poet Adeeba Rana

● Broadway and Off-Broadway performers reading from banned books

● Free banned-book and swag giveaways from Macmillan, Simon & Schuster, and No Book Bans

● Voter registration and arts activities for the public

Broadway Banned Books Week continues with ticket and merchandise giveaways and engagement from participating shows: BEETLEJUICE, MEXODUS, THE OUTSIDERS, and the New Victory Theater. No Book Bans will host a post-show talkback with the cast of MEXODUS on Thursday, October 9th.

"Protecting stories means protecting people. Broadway and libraries both give us a chance to experience stories that let us see ourselves or stretch beyond our own experiences, powering the creation of new stories that will populate library shelves and Broadway stages for years to come. No Book Bans is thrilled to help bring these communities together in this new tradition," said No Book Bans' Jody Drezner Alperin.

Broadway Banned Books Week is a rallying call to theatre lovers-on stage and in the audience-to defend libraries, uplift diverse voices, and ensure that everyone has access to stories of every kind.