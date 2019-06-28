BEETLEJUICE Now On Sale Through January 5, 2020!

A a new block of tickets for the new hit Broadway musical Beetlejuice will go on sale ttoday, for performances through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The show opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

It won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, Sophia Anne Caruso has won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia, and the new irreverent musical comedy was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL.

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Beetlejuice stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski, projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, production stage manager Matthew Dicarlo, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

Tickets for Broadway's Beetlejuice range from $79.00 - 300.00 and are available at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and www.BeetlejuiceBroadway.com. The playing schedule for Beetlejuice is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.





