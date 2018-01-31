BC/EFA's BROADWAY BARES Returns This June

Broadway Bares, the sexy striptease spectacular with hypnotic choreography and New York City's most sensational dancers, returns Sunday, June 17, 2018, to Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC).

Tickets to Broadway Bares, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today, at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212-840-0770, ext. 229.

This annual extravaganza features seductive production numbers from more than 150 of the most talented dancers on Broadway. They will strut and strip their way into your heart in two unforgettable shows at 9:30 pm and midnight. This year's theme and special guests will be announced in the spring.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) range from $65 to $3,000. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show with specialty cocktails, a backstage tour and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Tony Award-winning Broadway Bares creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The "Barest Backstage Insider Experience" includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight show with specialty cocktails, a pre-show, behind-the-scenes backstage tour and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org. For additional information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com.



The show will be directed by Nick Kenkel, co-choreographer of the upcoming Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Laya Barak, an accomplished dancer/choreographer whose work has appeared in the last four editions of Broadway Bares. This year's theme and special guests will be announced in the spring.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, Broadway Bares' 28th edition went back to school with unparalleled sexiness at Broadway Bares: Strip U, and raised $1,568,114. The 27 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $17.4 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In addition to presenting sponsor M?A?C VIVA Glam, Broadway Bares receives generous support from Broadway Cares corporate partner United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

