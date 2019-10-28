BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament

"We need a little Christmas, right this very minute!" And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury provides it as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS updates and rereleases the Broadway legend's holiday ornament.

Lansbury's refreshed ornament is the latest in the Broadway Legends series, which also includes Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Harvey Fierstein, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon.

The original Lansbury ornament was the first in the series, issued in 2008 and featuring the beloved star as the title role in Mame. Sitting atop a sparkling silver moon and wearing a show-stopping and iconic glittering golden gown, there's no doubt "the man in the moon is a lady."

In 2008, only a limited number of the original ornament was produced and sold out quickly, leaving future collectors longing for the opportunity to include the Lansbury keepsake in their collection. The 2019 version was redesigned exclusively for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' by artist Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company. Hanson has designed the Broadway Legends ornaments for the last five years.

Lansbury is one of the most illustrious performers in Broadway and Hollywood history, winning five Tony Awards and six Golden Globes, as well as receiving three Academy Award, 18 Emmy Award and one Grammy Award nominations. Her career has spanned eight decades, starring in 14 Broadway shows and more than 100 movies and television shows.

Add even more razzle dazzle to your holiday season with other gifts from the Broadway Cares store, including the 2019 Broadway Cares Collection snow globe by Eugene Lee, a Tony Award-winning scenic designer and Saturday Night Live's production designer. Also available is this year's edition of Carols for a Cure, featuring holiday songs performed by the companies of this season's biggest Broadway hits, and a sleigh-full of other holiday gifts.

To purchase the limited edition ornament, visit broadwaycares.org/angela. For other holiday gifts, go to broadwaycares.org/store.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.





