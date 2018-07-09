BAT OUT OF HELL Cast Recording Now Available Digitally

Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical Original Cast Recording is now available in digital and streaming formats, continuing the extraordinary rock 'n' roll legacy of some of the most successful records in music. A CD release is scheduled for release later this month. For more information, please visit www.ghostlightrecords.com/bat-out-of-hell-original-cast-recording.html

Written by Jim Steinman, BAT OUT OF HELL became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide after its 1977 release, the fourth biggest selling studio album of all time. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)."

"BAT OUT OF HELL, what's that?," asks Jim Steinman. "Oh yeah. I remember now, it's been a long time getting this show up and running. I couldn't be happier. And now to have the Cast Album available! I guess Rock 'n' Roll Dreams do come through!!!!"

The story of the original album is as epic as its music, involving a long search for a record label that would release such an ambitious album, finding a combustible young singer called Meat Loaf capable of singing the high-octane songs and ultimately scoring a huge hit against the odds. But the album was also originally written as a musical by Steinman, making this cast recording the realisation of his 40-year dream.

One of the songs was written while Steinman was an undergraduate at Amherst College in the late 1960s. In 1974, Steinman wrote a theatrical musical that was presented in workshop in Washington D.C. and featured many of the songs that would ultimately appear on the BAT OUT OF HELL album.

Unique to such a challenging album, new and incredibly talented performers were required to recreate and reimagine Steinman's opus. The results are stunning, with incredible performances by a young cast, headed by Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven and vocal powerhouse Danielle Steers as Zahara. Favorites including "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," "Paradise By Dashboard Light," "You Took The Word Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)" and "Dead Ringer For Love" are brought to life alongside "Bat out of Hell" and "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." There are also two previously unreleased songs that appear in the musical, "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

The winner of the Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical 2017, BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre in 2017, and has been seen by nearly 500,000 people to date. It began previews at London's Dominion Theatre on Monday, April 2 and is currently booking to October 27, 2018.

Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, casting by David Grindrod CDG, fight direction by Stuart Boother and musical direction by Robert Emery.

The German language premier of the exceptional rock spectacle, will be held at the Stage Metronom Theatre, Oberhasuen, Germany in November 2018. Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox & Tony Smith.

"BAT OUT OF HELL"- TRACK LISTING

1) Love And Death And The American Guitar - Original Cast

2) All Revved Up With No Place To Go / Wasted Youth - Andrew Polec, Original Cast

3) Who Needs The Young - Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton

4) It Just Won't Quit - Christina Bennington, Andrew Polec, Aran MacRae, Original Cast

5) Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire - Giovanni Spanó, Patrick Sullivan, Andrew Polec, Original Cast

6) Good Girls Go To Heaven (Bad Girls Go Everywhere) - Danielle Steers, Sharon Sexton, Christina Bennington, Original Cast

7) Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad - Danielle Steers, Dom Hartley-Harris, Original Cast

8) Paradise By The Dashboard Light - Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton, Original Cast

9) Making Love Out Of Nothing At All - Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington

10) Bat Out Of Hell - Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Original Cast

11) In The Land Of The Pig The Butcher Is King - Rob Fowler, Original Cast

12) Heaven Can Wait - Christina Bennington

13) Objects In The Rearview Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are - Dom Hartley-Harris, Patrick Sullivan, Giovanni Spanó, Original Cast

14) For Crying Out Loud - Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington

15) You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) - Giovanni Spanó, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Emily Benjamin, Christina Bennington, Andrew Polec, Original Cast

16) Not Allowed To Love - Aran MacRae

17) What Part Of My Body Hurts The Most - Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton

18) Dead Ringer For Love - Dom Hartley-Harris, Danielle Steers, Original Cast

19) Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through - Dom Hartley-Harris, Giovanni Spanó, Patrick Sullivan, Andrew Polec, Original Cast

20) It's All Coming Back To Me Now - Christina Bennington, Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton, Andrew Polec

21) I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) - Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Dom Hartley-Harris, Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton, Patrick Sullivan, Giovanni Spanó, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Danielle Steers, Original Cast

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You