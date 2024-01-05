BARBIE Musical Teased By Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig

Robbie, Gerwig, and America Ferrera have seemingly discussed a Barbie musical adaptation at length,

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera are interested in bringing Barbie to the stage.

The team behind the summer blockbuster told ET that they have tossed around the idea of a musical adaptation.

"Trust me ... this is not the first time we've thought of it, yeah," Robbie said. "It's so fun when you can turn everything into a big, crazy musical number. Everything is infinitely more fun."

"A lot," Gerwig continued, nodding to Fererra as they have seemingly discussed the possibility at length. "I'm deeply [in] love [with] musicals. Also, America's performed in musicals!"

Ferrera, who played Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago, said that her character "has a number in her."

"I really love musicals. I mean, nothing would make me happier. So, I would love a musical," Gerwig said.

Barbie did include two musical numbers. The first was set to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night Away," during which the Barbies and Kens had a big disco party at Barbie's Dream House.

The second came with Ryan Gosling's viral "I'm Just Ken" sequence, which featured all of the Kens feeling their "Ken-ergy" as they danced to the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-written song.

The film's soundtrack also boasts several songs that would fit right in on stage, including Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Lizzo's "Pink," which narrates the opening scene of the film.

Barbie is now available to stream on Max.

Watch Ryan Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken" here:

Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures



