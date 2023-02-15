BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies

The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per person and may only be purchased for that day's performance. Tickets are subject to availability.

The digital rush will be available beginning on Friday, February 17th. The Bad Cinderella digital rush will begin at 11:00am the day of each performance. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush will end 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per person at $30 each.

The digital lottery will open on Thursday, February 16th. Entries for the Bad Cinderella digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance and end the same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 10:00am and 3:00pm. Winners will have five hours to complete their purchase and may buy up to 2 tickets at $30 each.

The digital rush and lottery will be available at rush.telecharge.com.

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Bad Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.