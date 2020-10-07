Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells & More Host Voter Education Virtual Party
The letter-writing party is helping to educate at-risk voters in key states on Voter ID laws and deadlines in this unprecedented election cycle.
Artists from several hit Broadway musicals are coming together for a virtual letter-writing party featuring entertainment and engaging conversation with several hundred volunteers - all to promote voter education and engagement ahead of the general election this November. The party, which is being hosted by VoteRiders, aims to raise awareness around the complexities of voter ID laws, specifically targeting at-risk voters in Florida and Wisconsin. Previous events hosted by VoteRiders in August and September saw the completion of nearly 40,000 letters that were sent directly to voters in key states.
The event will feature lively entertainment, conversation, and voter ID education from some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Michael Potts, Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Darnell Abraham, Marc delaCruz, Krystal Joy Brown, Tommar Wilson, Gavin Creel, Katrina Lenk, and David Hull.
VoteRiders is the nation's leading nonpartisan nonprofit clarifying state-by-state voter ID requirements and directly assisting eligible voters nationwide who do not have acceptable ID to cast a ballot in their state.
In conveying the urgency of the situation, VoteRiders COO Shannon Anderson said, "More than 25 million voting-age Americans still do not have current, government-issued photo ID, including 1 in every 4 Black adults in this country - and 35 states do have voter ID laws. There are at least as many voters who do have the ID they need to vote but are so overwhelmed and confused by these constantly changing voter ID laws that they aren't going to vote either unless we proactively help clarify the actual, current requirements in their state for them. We are the antidote to this confusion, especially in the face of threats of intimidation at the polls. We have to do something about it, together."
To that end, together with its ambassadors, over 3,200 volunteers and nearly 600 voter registration and community partners around the country, VoteRiders provides reliable, current voter ID information and the logistical, financial and legal support voters need to make their voices heard by November 3.
In the leadup to the 2020 election, VoteRiders is urging everyone over the age of 18 to not only check their voter registration, but also ensure that they know what documents, identification, and information they need to make their vote count. Voter ID laws vary by state, and VoteRiders can help you navigate the rules that affect you. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit www.voteriders.org.
