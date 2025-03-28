Ariana Grande Drops 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe' Album, New Short Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ariana Grande has officially released "eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days edition," the deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2024 album. The new version of her album includes six additional tracks, including Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life, and Hampstead, which is inspired by the UK location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023. Listen to the new version of her album below.

On her official YouTube channel, the superstar has also premiered her short film "brighter days ahead," released in conjunction with the album. The film is directed by Grande and Christian Breslauer, and sees an elderly Peaches (a character played by Grande) who checks into the Brighter Days clinic to revitalize her memory.

The new version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Amid her music, Grande is starring in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. In recent interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater, and has already been offered several film roles, including one for the forthcoming Spaceballs sequel. However, any acting projects after Wicked: For Good have yet to be confirmed.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.